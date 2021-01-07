UrduPoint.com
Ghana Army Steps In To Quell Parliament Clash Ahead Of Swearing-in

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

Ghanaian soldiers intervened overnight to quell a clash between opposing parties in parliament ahead of the body's swearing-in set for Thursday, witnesses said

Accrav (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Ghanaian soldiers intervened overnight to quell a clash between opposing parties in parliament ahead of the body's swearing-in set for Thursday, witnesses said.

Chaotic scenes erupted after a ruling party deputy tried to seize the ballot box during the vote for parliament speaker. The ensuing clash lasted several hours until the army stepped in, with national television broadcasting the drama live.

