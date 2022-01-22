UrduPoint.com

Ghana Blast So Powerful That Picked Up By CTBTO Infrasound Stations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) A truck explosion in Ghana on Thursday was so powerful it was detected by infrasound stations of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which are used to monitor the globe for treaty violations, the organization said on Friday.

A huge blast occurred on a road in the western region of Ghana on Thursday when a vehicle carrying explosives for mining works collided with a motorcycle. According to the media, at least 17 people died in the accident.

"International Data Centre analysis of signals from #IMS infrasound stations IS17 and PS15, detected and localised the explosion which occurred in Bohoso, Ghana on 20 January 2020, 12:20 UTC.

Our thoughts are with the victims of this accident," the CTBTO said on Twitter, posting an image of the intercepted signal.

The explosion also inflicted significant damage on nearby buildings and infrastructure.

Infrasound monitoring technology is among four used by the International Monitoring System (IMS), a global network of stations, dedicated to monitoring the planet for atmospheric nuclear explosions, to ensure no nuclear explosion goes undetected.

