UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead Of Vote

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 08:06 PM

Ghana candidates sign peace pact ahead of vote

Ghana's president, running for re-election, and his main opponent signed a symbolic peace pact Friday in the capital Accra, committing to use legal means in case of electoral disputes

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Ghana's president, running for re-election, and his main opponent signed a symbolic peace pact Friday in the capital Accra, committing to use legal means in case of electoral disputes.

Ghana heads to the polls on Monday, and while the West African country has traditionally ensured peaceful elections and transitions of power, unlike many of its neighbours, the campaign was marked by clashes and tensions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recommitted himself and his party to accepting whatever the election's outcome.

"I have said that we believe in elections, and I am happy to give my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana," said Akufo-Addo.

"Above all, I pledge that the peace, unity and safety of Ghana will be our Primary consideration," he added.

Peace pacts were signed before the 2012 and 2016 elections, but this was the first agreement that included a committment to the eradication of vigilantism.

Many Ghanaians are worried that vigilantes, young men hired by parties and deployed to provide security for politicians could cause problems at polling stations.

The police said more than 62,000 personnel have been deployed nationwide.

"We expect to see all security personnel to behave professionally," said opposition leader John Mahama, after signing the peace pact.

He and his party have questioned the neutrality of the electoral commission and criticised the compilation of the new voters' register.

"Now more than ever we need the institutions of our democracy to work impartially to deliver an outcome that is fair, transparent and in the national interest," said Mahama.

Related Topics

Election Police Democracy Young Accra Ghana 2016 All Agreement Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

CPO Office declared smoke free zone

48 seconds ago

Austria Begins Mass Testing for COVID-19 in Vienna

51 seconds ago

Mansour bin Zayed Witnesses ‘Zayed Grand Prize F ..

7 minutes ago

Encroachers occupy roadside city areas

4 minutes ago

Another Hindu family returns from India

4 minutes ago

Welsh Residents to Begin Receiving Vaccines Agains ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.