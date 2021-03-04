(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an opposition challenge to the December 7 presidential elections, saying allegations of fraud lacked evidence.

John Mahama, a 62-year-old former president, demanded a re-run after official results gave him 47.36 percent of the vote, against 51.59 percent for his rival Nana Akufo-Addo.

He accused the electoral commission of inflating the vote tally in favour of the 76-year-old incumbent.

"(The) allegation of vote padding was not proved by credible evidence... we have therefore no reason to order for a re-run," Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah said.

"We accordingly dismiss the petition as having no merit."Mahama was expected to address supporters of his party later on Thursday.