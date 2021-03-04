UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana Court Dismisses Opposition's Election Challenge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

Ghana court dismisses opposition's election challenge

Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an opposition challenge to the December 7 presidential elections, saying allegations of fraud lacked evidence

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Ghana's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an opposition challenge to the December 7 presidential elections, saying allegations of fraud lacked evidence.

John Mahama, a 62-year-old former president, demanded a re-run after official results gave him 47.36 percent of the vote, against 51.59 percent for his rival Nana Akufo-Addo.

He accused the electoral commission of inflating the vote tally in favour of the 76-year-old incumbent.

"(The) allegation of vote padding was not proved by credible evidence... we have therefore no reason to order for a re-run," Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah said.

"We accordingly dismiss the petition as having no merit."Mahama was expected to address supporters of his party later on Thursday.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Vote December Merit Packaging Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Seminar on environmental hazard held at Shah Abdul ..

30 seconds ago

KP CS inspects facilities at rehabilitation center ..

33 seconds ago

Laos Becomes 44th Country to Register Russian Vacc ..

35 seconds ago

Israel, Denmark, Austria to Create Joint COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

S.Africa excess deaths nearly triple official viru ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine Prime Minister warns of new lockdown as vi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.