Ghana expects 2 mln COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX by end of May: official

Ghana is expecting 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility by the end of May for its mass vaccination program, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said here on Monday

ACCRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 )

A total of 202,252 people have so far received one jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday since the country began mass vaccination on March 2, he said.

He added that 43 epicenter-districts in the country are actively vaccinating people, and those aged over 60 as well as healthcare workers are among the priority list for vaccination.

Ghana has seen a reduction in active cases for some time, Kuma-Aboagye noted, urging people to strictly adhere to the protocols even after vaccination.

"We have seen a downward trend in our active cases. We need to continue to apply the protocols to defeat the pandemic," he said.