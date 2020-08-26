UrduPoint.com
Ghana Extradites Hacker To US For Trial - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:41 PM

Ghana Extradites Hacker to US for Trial - Justice Dept.

A citizen of Ghana has been extradited to the United States to face charges for a series of hacking-related crimes and a conspiracy to compromise business email, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A citizen of Ghana has been extradited to the United States to face charges for a series of hacking-related crimes and a conspiracy to compromise business email, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

Charges stem from an August 2017 Federal grand jury indictment of Maxwell Peter and others with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit computer fraud and aggravated identity theft, the release said.

"Following his extradition, Peter's initial appearance was made Tuesday before US Magistrate Judge Charmiane G.

Claxton for the Western District of Tennessee," the release said.

The defendant is also charged with perpetrating romance scams, fraudulent-check scams, gold-buying scams, advance-fee scams and credit card scams, according to the release.

The indictment alleges that the proceeds of these criminal activities were r transferred from the United States to locations in Africa through a complex network of both complicit and unwitting individuals that had been recruited through the various internet scams, the release said. Seven other individuals previously pleaded guilty to being involved in the schemes.

