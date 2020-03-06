Ghana in Talks With Several Russian Companies, Hopes for Positive Outcome - Ambassador

Ghana is currently in talks with several leading Russian companies, including state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Lukoil and Russian Railways, and is hoping for a positive outcome, Ambassador to Russia Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware told Sputnik

At the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi in October, Ghana officials met with its business partners from Russia, including Rosatom. For several years, the company has been negotiating its possible participation in constructing research nuclear reactors in Ghana, as the latter seeks to diversify its energy mix with the help of nuclear power.

"Rosatom in Sochi had talks with our ministers; it's an ongoing conversation ... You do not construct nuclear power plants overnight, these are things that take up to 10 years to build.

And anything that needs so long from start to finish needs a lot of preparation ... Talks are still ongoing," the ambassador said.

In her interview, the diplomat also mentioned a memorandum of understanding that Ghana signed with Russian Railways in 2018. She added that the sides were "all hoping for a positive outcome" from the work of the technical teams implementing the agreement.

Apart from cooperation with Russian Railways, which is interested in the construction and modernization of Ghana's railroad infrastructure, the western African country is holding talks with Lukoil. Last year, CEO Vagit Alekperov said that the energy giant was negotiating with Ghana to work on the country's deep-water block and intended to finalize the talks by the end of 2019.