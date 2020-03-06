UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana In Talks With Several Russian Companies, Hopes For Positive Outcome - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Ghana in Talks With Several Russian Companies, Hopes for Positive Outcome - Ambassador

Ghana is currently in talks with several leading Russian companies, including state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Lukoil and Russian Railways, and is hoping for a positive outcome, Ambassador to Russia Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Ghana is currently in talks with several leading Russian companies, including state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Lukoil and Russian Railways, and is hoping for a positive outcome, Ambassador to Russia Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware told Sputnik.

At the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in Sochi in October, Ghana officials met with its business partners from Russia, including Rosatom. For several years, the company has been negotiating its possible participation in constructing research nuclear reactors in Ghana, as the latter seeks to diversify its energy mix with the help of nuclear power.

"Rosatom in Sochi had talks with our ministers; it's an ongoing conversation ... You do not construct nuclear power plants overnight, these are things that take up to 10 years to build.

And anything that needs so long from start to finish needs a lot of preparation ... Talks are still ongoing," the ambassador said.

In her interview, the diplomat also mentioned a memorandum of understanding that Ghana signed with Russian Railways in 2018. She added that the sides were "all hoping for a positive outcome" from the work of the technical teams implementing the agreement.

Apart from cooperation with Russian Railways, which is interested in the construction and modernization of Ghana's railroad infrastructure, the western African country is holding talks with Lukoil. Last year, CEO Vagit Alekperov said that the energy giant was negotiating with Ghana to work on the country's deep-water block and intended to finalize the talks by the end of 2019.

Related Topics

Business Russia Nuclear Company Sochi Ghana October 2018 2019 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

1st Day Matches Postponed | Davis Cup tie between ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1285 kg drugs in 17 operations, arrests ..

2 minutes ago

Virus lockdowns and quarantines must respect right ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;Great Women of History&#039; celebrated at S ..

8 minutes ago

Ghanaian Ambassador Says Door 'Always Open' for Pu ..

2 minutes ago

Cooperation With Russia in Demand as Ghana Continu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.