Ghana leader says airports may reopen next month

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana's international airport may reopen next month after measures are set in place to test arriving passengers for coronavirus.

"I know many still ask when our borders, especially our international airport, Kotoka International Airport, will be open," Akufo-Addo said in a televised address late Sunday.

"Under my instructions, the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Co. Ltd., have been working with the Ministry of Health and its agencies to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport," he said.

"I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus," he said.

"The outcome of that exercise will show us the way, and determine when we can reopen our border by air. I am hoping that, by God's grace, we will be ready to do so by 1st September."Kotoka, located outside the capital Accra, was closed in March along with other border points in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Schools were also shut and public gatherings banned.

Ghana, a country of 30 million people, has recorded 42,653 cases since March, 239 of them fatal.