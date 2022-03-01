UrduPoint.com

Ghana, Nigeria To Fly Home Citizens Stranded By Ukraine Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Ghana, Nigeria to fly home citizens stranded by Ukraine crisis

A first group of Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine arrived home on Tuesday as African governments stepped up efforts to extract stranded citizens following the Russian invasion

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A first group of Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine arrived home on Tuesday as African governments stepped up efforts to extract stranded citizens following the Russian invasion.

Nigeria plans to start using chartered planes to evacuate hundreds of its citizens on Wednesday from neighbouring Poland, Romania and Hungary, where they have fled the conflict.

More than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine while around one million people are internally displaced, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Nigeria's government and the African Union (AU) on Monday condemned reports that Africans had been mistreated and in some cases denied the right to cross Ukraine's borders to safety.

