Ghana Offers to Jointly Produce Medical Marijuana With Russia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Ghana is interested in joint work with Russian entrepreneurs in various areas, including the cultivation and production of medical marijuana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a ranking member of the Ghanaian parliament's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Last week, our parliament passed a law that legalized the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It is precisely for pharmaceutical use. We see that this market has very great potential, and Russia can enter it," Ablakwa said on the sidelines of a meeting with Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry head Sergey Katyrin.

Katyrin said that although he was not a big specialist in marijuana, but would relay the information to pharmaceutical professionals.

Ghana is also interested in cooperating with Russia in areas such as mineral resources development, hydrocarbon and gold mining, Ablakwa added.

"One of our goals is to increase Russia's presence on Ghana's markets. We want to develop trade on terms of equal partnership," he said.

Russia has its own capacity to grow cannabis, namely, technical drug-free varieties. Russian agroindustrial holding Konoplex Group estimates that hemp crops in Russia currently occupy over 12,500 hectares (30,888 acres).