Open Menu

Ghana Offers To Jointly Produce Medical Marijuana With Russia - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Ghana Offers to Jointly Produce Medical Marijuana With Russia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Ghana is interested in joint work with Russian entrepreneurs in various areas, including the cultivation and production of medical marijuana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a ranking member of the Ghanaian parliament's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Last week, our parliament passed a law that legalized the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It is precisely for pharmaceutical use. We see that this market has very great potential, and Russia can enter it," Ablakwa said on the sidelines of a meeting with Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry head Sergey Katyrin.

Katyrin said that although he was not a big specialist in marijuana, but would relay the information to pharmaceutical professionals.

Ghana is also interested in cooperating with Russia in areas such as mineral resources development, hydrocarbon and gold mining, Ablakwa added.

"One of our goals is to increase Russia's presence on Ghana's markets. We want to develop trade on terms of equal partnership," he said.

Russia has its own capacity to grow cannabis, namely, technical drug-free varieties. Russian agroindustrial holding Konoplex Group estimates that hemp crops in Russia currently occupy over 12,500 hectares (30,888 acres).

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Ghana Chamber Gold Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

3 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World