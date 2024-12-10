Ghana Opposition Leader Mahama Officially Wins Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Ghana's opposition leader John Mahama officially won the country's election on Monday, easily defeating the ruling party candidate after voters punished the government's economic management and high living costs.
Mahama won 56 percent of the votes in Saturday's presidential ballot, compared to the ruling party candidate and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured 41 percent, the electoral commission said announcing official results.
The landslide comeback for former president Mahama ended eight years in power for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose last term was marked by Ghana's worst economic turmoil in years.
