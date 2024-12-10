Open Menu

Ghana Opposition Leader Mahama Wins Election: Results

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Ghana opposition leader Mahama wins election: results

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Ghana's opposition leader John Mahama won the weekend presidential election with 56 percent of the vote, defeating ruling party candidate and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who earned 41 percent, the electoral commission said on Monday, announcing official results.

The tallies confirmed victory for the National Democratic Congress party's Mahama, a comeback for the former president that ends eight years in power for the New Patriotic Party.

"I have the singular honour .

.. to declare his excellency John Dramani Mahama as the winner," Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa said.

Bawumia already quickly conceded defeat on Sunday, acknowledging Ghanaians wanted change after his government failed to shake off widespread frustration over high costs of living.

Mahama, who ruled from 2012 to 2017, will replace President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose last term was marked by Ghana's worst economic turmoil in years, a debt default and an IMF bailout deal.

