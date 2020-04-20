Ghana President ends lockdowns put against spread of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

President Nana Akufo-Addo has asked the citizens to return to work from today.

ACCRA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2020) Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo announced to ease restrictions after a 21-day lockdown imposed earlier due to Coronavuris pandemic here on Monday.

According to the media reports, President Nana Akufo-Addo allowed the citizens to return to work from Monday (today). He made this announcement during his tv address to the nation. Ghana became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to ease government restrictions in fight against Coronavirus.

However, the schools were closed and the ban on religious gatherings was also still in place

“The disease has brought three years of economic expansion of 6% or more to a sudden halt in the nation of 30 million people, with the finance ministry forecasting that growth could slow to 1.

5%, the least in 37 years,” said the President.

The International Monetary Fund provided $1 billion in emergency funds to Ghana. The reports said that a standstill from the World Bank would free up $500 million in interest and principal payments.

“The difficulties unfolded for all of us due to decision to restrict movement,” said the President. He also said: “We will come up with solution to our unique social economic and cultural conditions. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach,”.