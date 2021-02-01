Ghana president says on course to vaccinate 17 mln citizens against COVID-19 by June

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the country is on course to get at least 17.6 million citizens vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of June

ACCRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the country is on course to get at least 17.6 million citizens vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of June.

In a televised speech late Sunday, he said the government is working with bilateral and multilateral partners to achieve its aim to vaccinate the entire population.

"I indicated our intention to procure our first consignment of the COVID vaccines within the first half of this year," Akufo-Addo said. "Much work has been done toward the realization of this." The president said the food and Drugs Authority would use its established processes for granting emergency-use-authorization for each vaccine in Ghana.

"The earliest vaccine will be in the country by March," he said.

"We aim to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of 20 million people," Akufo-Addo said. "I assure you that only vaccines evaluated and declared as safe-for-use in Ghana will be administered."The president said the government would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, urging citizens to "fully embrace the safety protocols.

Police personnel have been deployed across the country to enforce preventive measures such as the wearing of face masks in public.