UrduPoint.com

Ghana Ready To Host 2023 African Games, Says President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Ghana ready to host 2023 African Games, says president

Ghana is ready to host a successful African Games in 2023, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Tuesday

ACCRA, Sept. 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Ghana is ready to host a successful African Games in 2023, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Tuesday.

The president gave the assurance when he cut the sod for the construction of sporting facilities in Accra at a cost of 195 million U.S. Dollars for the 13th African Games.

"I assure the African Union that Ghana is ready, willing, and able to host the most successful and the most memorable of African Games," said Nana Akufo-Addo, adding that the construction of the sporting facilities was one of the best legacies for the Games.

The facilities include an athletics warm-up track with a playing field for football, a spectator stand for 500 people, a 1,000-seater swimming pool, a warm-up swimming pool, and a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, judo, karate, and taekwondo.

Other facilities will be a multi-purpose sports hall for badminton, boxing, volleyball, and weightlifting and a 5 tennis court complex.

President Akufo-Addo revealed that the original plan for a 50,000-seater capacity stadium had been redesigned because construction was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Badminton Accra Ghana Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Boxing Court

Recent Stories

Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

3 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

8 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

14 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

1 minute ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

18 minutes ago
 Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not ..

Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not Escalate Into Civil War - Mosc ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.