UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana Registers Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Russian Direct Investment Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

Ghana Registers Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Russian Direct Investment Fund

Ghana's Health Ministry registered Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, becoming the 31st country to do so, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Ghana's Health Ministry registered Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, becoming the 31st country to do so, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Saturday.

"The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure.

Ghana has become the 31st country in the world and 5th state of Africa to register Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a statement.

Ghana is the fifth country in Africa to have registered Sputnik V.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Ghana Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 12,953 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

58 seconds ago

Prosecutor Asks Moscow Court to Deduct 1.5 Months ..

59 seconds ago

Afghan Ambassador Asks 'Russian Friends' to Consid ..

1 minute ago

Former women councillors call for conducting local ..

1 minute ago

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospit ..

5 minutes ago

Two flour mills sealed over misappropriation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.