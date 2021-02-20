(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ghana's Health Ministry registered Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, becoming the 31st country to do so, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Saturday

"The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure.

Ghana has become the 31st country in the world and 5th state of Africa to register Sputnik V," the RDIF said in a statement.

