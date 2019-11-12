Ghana reverses 'premature' recognition of Kosovo

Ghana has revoked its "premature" recognition of Kosovo -- a move backed by Serbia, which opposes statehood for the former Yugoslav province

"The government of Ghana has decided to withdraw Ghana's recognition of Kosovo as an independent state," deputy foreign minister Charles Owiredu told AFP on Tuesday.

The reasons were communicated to Serbia in a letter, he said.

"The decision to recognise Kosovo turned out to be premature", the letter said of its recognition in 2012.

"Ghana has taken into account the ongoing dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at resolving the issue of the latter's quest to be recognised as an independent and sovereign entity and supports the ongoing process to bring finality to the matter," it said.

The announcement could hinder the resumption of a long-running dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, led by the European Union (EU), which has been frozen for more than a year.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 in the final chapter of Yugoslavia's long and bloody breakup.