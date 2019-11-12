UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana Reverses 'premature' Recognition Of Kosovo

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:33 PM

Ghana reverses 'premature' recognition of Kosovo

Ghana has revoked its "premature" recognition of Kosovo -- a move backed by Serbia, which opposes statehood for the former Yugoslav province

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Ghana has revoked its "premature" recognition of Kosovo -- a move backed by Serbia, which opposes statehood for the former Yugoslav province.

"The government of Ghana has decided to withdraw Ghana's recognition of Kosovo as an independent state," deputy foreign minister Charles Owiredu told AFP on Tuesday.

The reasons were communicated to Serbia in a letter, he said.

"The decision to recognise Kosovo turned out to be premature", the letter said of its recognition in 2012.

"Ghana has taken into account the ongoing dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at resolving the issue of the latter's quest to be recognised as an independent and sovereign entity and supports the ongoing process to bring finality to the matter," it said.

The announcement could hinder the resumption of a long-running dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, led by the European Union (EU), which has been frozen for more than a year.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 in the final chapter of Yugoslavia's long and bloody breakup.

Related Topics

European Union Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia Ghana From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

10 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Chief of Staff meets with Indonesian officials

10 minutes ago

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

1 hour ago

Two motorcyclists killed in road accidents in Fais ..

13 minutes ago

Hundreds of Protesters Rally Outside US Supreme Co ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.