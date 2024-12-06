Ghana Rivals Rally In Final Campaign Before Tight Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 07:58 PM
In a carnival of drums, horns, and revving motorbikes, Ghana's ruling party and opposition candidates on Thursday rallied thousands of supporters for their final campaigning before a tightly contested weekend presidential election
Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In a carnival of drums, horns, and revving motorbikes, Ghana's ruling party and opposition candidates on Thursday rallied thousands of supporters for their final campaigning before a tightly contested weekend presidential election.
Saturday's vote has emerged as a close race between ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and former president and NDC party flag-bearer John Mahama, who says he deserves another shot at the top seat.
Africa's top gold producer and a major cacao exporter, Ghana has long been an investor favourite and bastion of democratic stability in a region hit by recent coups, constitutional challenges and insurgencies.
But the West African state's struggling economy dominated the campaign for the presidential and parliamentary elections after a debt crisis, a sliding currency and double-digit inflation prompted a default and a $3- billion IMF credit deal.
Outside a university sports stadium in the capital, Accra, Bawumia looked to rally supporters by reeling out statistics he said backed government advances in education, health, food security, and digitalisation of the economy -- one of his keynote areas -- compared to Mahama's past government.
"On what basis does John Mahama want to come back?" the NPP candidate told the crowd to blaring horns and whistles.
"I don't need a honeymoon. I know what I want to do from day one in the presidency."
Motorbike taxi riders wearing the party's blue, red and white colours rode in early to the rally, kicking up storms of dust with their wheels in celebration as campaign music blared out from a main stage.
With a campaign slogan "Break the 8" -- a reference to going past current President Nana Akufo-Addo's limit of two, four-year terms -- Bawumia hopes to deliver the NPP an unprecedented third term in power.
- Eyes on economy -
The former central bank official and UK-educated economist sometimes struggled to distance himself from criticism over Akufo-Addo's handling of the economy, as he was chief of the president's economic management team.
Inflation has dropped from around 54 percent to 23 percent, but still many Ghanaians are worried about the cost of living enough to make it one of their major election concerns.
Results are expected on Tuesday from Saturday's election to select a new parliament and decide the successor to Akufo-Addo -- who must step down after two terms.
At the nearby rival campaign for Mahama's National Democratic Party, his supporters packed out a dusty community park, where posters and T-shirts promised to "Reset Ghana Right" and "Stop the 8".
"The time to reset our country is now. Saturday's election is not just another election, it is a defining moment," Mahama told supporters.
"This is not a decision we can leave for another time."
For Mahama, president from 2012 to 2017, concerns over the economy present an opportunity to paint Bawumia as part of a failing policy.
Still, critics point out that Mahama himself oversaw a period of major power blackouts in Ghana and say he offers nothing new after two past failed presidential bids.
With both top candidates coming from the north of Ghana, which was traditionally an NDC stronghold, the region and the capital area of Greater Accra are set to be key battlegrounds on Saturday.
Ghana, alongside its coastal West African neighbours Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast, face increasing risks from violent spillover from jihadist conflicts to the north in Burkina Faso and Niger.
But along with the high cost of living, the economic and ecological damage from illegal gold mining has also been a major election issue.
Akufo-Addo's government promised to stamp out the practice but it has spread with the rise in gold prices.
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hours
Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister
APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar
PSX stays bullish, gains 814 more points
Karachi’s Rotary Club on Environment, CHF led climate diplomacy, global south ..
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
NBA to return to China for first time since 2019 fallout
More Stories From World
-
Reborn Goetze finds the 'fun' to get Frankfurt firing32 minutes ago
-
NASA delays crewed lunar landing to 202742 minutes ago
-
Georgia PM says 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters as crisis deepens1 hour ago
-
Impeachment looms ever closer for South Korean president2 hours ago
-
Australia on top in 2nd India Test after Starc takes six2 hours ago
-
Indonesia, Philippines agree to repatriate Filipina on death row2 hours ago
-
John Elkann: Italian dynasty heir at the helm of Stellantis2 hours ago
-
Leclerc 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi hits Ferrari title hopes3 hours ago
-
China, India hold 32nd meeting of working mechanism on border affairs, agree to safeguard peace and ..3 hours ago
-
EU 'must not miss unique opportunity' for Mercosur deal: Berlin3 hours ago
-
Putin to hold annual press conference Dec 193 hours ago
-
China, Nepal forge stronger development synergy, vowing to deepen BRI cooperation3 hours ago