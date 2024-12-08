Open Menu

Ghana Ruling Party Candidate Concedes In Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Ghana ruling party candidate concedes in presidential election

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party candidate, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat in the country's presidential election after failing to shake off widespread frustration over the struggling economy.

Defeat in Saturday's election ended two terms in power for the NPP under President Nana Akufo-Addo, marked by Ghana's worst economic crisis in years, high inflation and a debt default.

"The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility," Bawumia said in a press conference.

Bawumia said he had called his opponent National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate and former president John Mahama to congratulate him.

Blaring horns and cheering, Mahama supporters were already gathering and celebrating outside the party campaign headquarters in Accra.

On his X account, Mahama confirmed he had received Bawumia's congratulatory call over his "emphatic victory".

The vice president said Mahama won the presidency "decisively" as well as Mahama's NDC party winning the country's parliament election, according the NPP's own internal tally of votes.

Ghana's economic woes dominated the election, after the west Africa gold and cacao producer went through a crisis of default and Currency devaluation, ending with a $3 billion IMF bailout.

Earlier, NDC spokesman Sammy Gyamfi told reporters the party's internal review of results showed Mahama won 56.

3 percent of the vote against 41.3 percent for Bawumia.

"It is very clear the people of this country have voted for change," Gyamfi said.

Political parties had agents at polling stations to observe and tally the initial vote counts before the ballots were sent for official collation by the election commission.

Earlier, Commission Deputy Commissioner Bossman Asare told reporters regional results had yet to arrive at the national centre.

The commission had said official results were likely due by Tuesday.

With a history of democratic stability, Ghana's two main parties, the NPP and NDC, have alternated in power equally since the return to multi-party politics in 1992.

Under the slogan "Break the 8" -- a reference to two terms in power -- Bawumia had sought to lead the NPP to an unprecedented third term. But he struggled to break away from criticism of Akufo-Addo's economic record.

Though inflation slowed from more than 50 percent to around 23 percent, and other macro-economic indicators are stabilising, economic struggles were still a clear election issue for many.

That frustration opened the way for a comeback challenge from Mahama, who was president from 2012 to 2017 but since failed twice in presidential bids.

Related Topics

Election Africa IMF Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Accra Lead Ghana Congress Sunday 2017 Gold All From Billion

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

20 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

21 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

21 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

21 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

22 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

23 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

24 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World