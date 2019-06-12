Ghana security forces free two kidnapped Canadians

(@FahadShabbir)

Ghanaian security forces on Wednesday freed two young Canadian women who had been kidnapped at a golf club in the city of Kumasi last week, a government official said

"National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June, 2019 completed an operation which successfully rescued the two Canadian women recently abducted" in Kumasi, Ghana's second city, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement.

"Citizens and travellers are once again assured that Ghana remains safe," he added.

The Canadian charity volunteers aged 19 and 20 were abducted June 4, in Kumasi, Ghana's second-largest city, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest of the capital Accra.

They had been travelling in an Uber with a third Canadian woman.