Ghana Security Forces Free Two Kidnapped Canadians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:54 PM

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Ghanaian security forces on Wednesday freed two young Canadian women who had been kidnapped at a golf club in the city of Kumasi last week, a government official said.

"National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June, 2019 completed an operation which successfully rescued the two Canadian women recently abducted" in Kumasi, Ghana's second city, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement.

"Citizens and travellers are once again assured that Ghana remains safe," he added.

The Canadian charity volunteers aged 19 and 20 were abducted June 4, in Kumasi, Ghana's second-largest city, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest of the capital Accra.

They had been travelling in an Uber with a third Canadian woman.

Information Minister Young Kumasi Accra Ghana June Women 2019 Government Uber

