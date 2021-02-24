UrduPoint.com
Ghana to Get Trainees to Help in Vaccination Campaign After Getting 1st COVAX Shipment

Ghana is planning to use trainees to assist with the coronavirus vaccination campaign as the country has just revived its first delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines through the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative, WHO Ghana communications officer Joana Ansong told Sputnik

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Ghana is planning to use trainees to assist with the coronavirus vaccination campaign as the country has just revived its first delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines through the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative, WHO Ghana communications officer Joana Ansong told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a shipment of 600,000 doses from the Serum Institute of India arrived in the country as part of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

"We have strong political will.

This is a good moment for Ghana, apart from ensuring protocol, this is an additional complement effort to minimize the spread. We have been currently rolling out trainees to help healthcare workers to be able to play their roles," Ansong said, adding that the country has launched a comprehensive communications strategy to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Ghana has confirmed a total of 80,759 cases of COVID-19, including 582 deaths.

COVAX aims to ship close to 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021, in an unprecedented global effort to guarantee access to vaccines for all.

