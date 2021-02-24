UrduPoint.com
Ghana To Receive World's First Doses Of Free Covax Vaccines: UNICEF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:49 PM

Ghana to receive world's first doses of free Covax vaccines: UNICEF

Ghana is scheduled to receive Wednesday the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, a World Health Organization-backed effort to procure and distribute inoculations for free to poor countries

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ghana is scheduled to receive Wednesday the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, a World Health Organization-backed effort to procure and distribute inoculations for free to poor countries.

"These 600,000 Covax vaccines are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of Covid vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries," said UNICEF, which organised the shipment from Mumbai, in a joint statement with the WHO.

Covax has said it would deliver two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines globally by the end of 2021.

