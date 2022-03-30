Ghana to Start Making Own COVID-19 Vaccine in 2024 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Ghana will launch its own production of a coronavirus vaccine in January 2024, the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, said on Wednesday.

"The Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which I set up to respond to this obvious deficiency, has put in place a comprehensive strategy for domestic vaccine production, and the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to implement the strategy," Akufo-Addo said in the State of the Nation Address.

The president added that the first stage of commercial production is expected to start in January 2024.

Akufo-Addo called Ghana's ability to manage the coronavirus outbreak "exemplary," noting that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country almost 1,500 represents a mere 0.6% of the total number of deaths on the African continent.