Ghana votes in tight presidential election race

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Ghana's vice president and former central banker Mahamudu Bawumia faces off against opposition ex-president John Mahama on Saturday in a closely fought election to decide on the country's new president.

Ghana's struggling economy emerged as the major electoral issue after the West Africa gold producer went through a debt default, high inflation and negotiations for a $3 billion IMF bailout.

Voters will choose a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who steps down after his legally allowed two terms and will also elect the country's new parliament.

Voting opens at 0700 GMT and closes at 1700 GMT on Saturday, with results for the presidential election expected by Tuesday.

With a history of political stability, Ghana's two main parties, the current ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), have alternated in power almost equally since 1992.

Touting a slogan "Break the 8" -- a reference to the usual two, four-year terms in power -- the NPP hopes Bawumia can lead them to an unprecedented third term in office.

"I know what I want to do from day one in the presidency. Give me the chance to transform this nation," Bawumia told thousands of supporters at a closing rally in Accra this week.

He has battled to distance himself from criticism over the government's handling of the economy, especially as he led Akufo-Addo's economic management team.

A UK-educated economist, he points to an economy turning a corner and the government's continued plans for digitalisation as well as free education and health programmes.

- A '24-hour economy' -

Inflation slowed from more than 50 percent to around 23 percent, and other macro-economic indicators are stabilising. But many Ghanaians still say they struggle with costs of living and scarce jobs.

Frustration over the economy has opened the way for a challenge from opposition candidate Mahama, who was president from 2012 to 2017 and who has since failed twice in presidential bids.

The NDC flag-bearer says he will "reset" Ghana and introduce a "24-hour economy", extending industrial hours to create jobs and more production.

Some analysts gave him an edge because of voter dismay with NPP economics, but the former president faced criticism from those who remember massive power cuts during his time in office.

Both major candidates are from the north of the country, traditionally a NDC stronghold, but now more fragmented, making the region a key battleground.

While the economy was key, Ghana also faces an increasing risk of spillover in its northern regions from militant conflicts in Niger and Burkina Faso, where military juntas rule after coups.

The spread of illegal gold mining also became an election issue. Akufo-Addo promised to stop illegal mining, but it has expanded, poisoning riverways and impacting cacao farmlands -- a major source of export income.

