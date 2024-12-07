Ghana Votes In Tight Presidential Election Race
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Ghanaians voted in elections on Saturday with frontrunners vice president and former central banker Mahamudu Bawumia and opposition ex-president John Mahama facing off in a closely fought race.
Ghana's struggling economy emerged as the dominant electoral issue after the West Africa gold and cacao producer went through a debt default, high inflation and negotiations for a $3 billion IMF bailout.
Voters will choose a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who steps down after his legally allowed two terms, and will also elect the country's new parliament.
Voting opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 1700 GMT on Saturday, with early results expected on Sunday and full results for the presidential election expected by Tuesday.
"We want to vote for change, the economic situation is very hard," retired policeman James Nsiah said, waiting to cast his ballot at a booth in the capital Accra. "The cost of living is high."
Ghana's government temporarily closed all land borders on Friday night through Sunday to "ensure the integrity" of the vote, an interior ministry statement said.
With a history of political stability, Ghana's two main parties, current ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), have alternated in power almost equally since 1992.
Touting a slogan "Break the 8" -- a reference to the usual two, four-year terms in power -- the NPP hopes Bawumia can lead them to an unprecedented third term in office. But he has struggled to break away from criticism of Akufo-Addo's economic record.
"I know what I want to do from day one in the presidency. Give me the chance to transform this nation," Bawumia told thousands of supporters at a closing rally in Accra.
A UK-educated economist, he points to an economy turning a corner and the government's continued plans for digitalisation to ease business as well as free education and health programmes.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
More Stories From World
-
Apartment block in The Hague 'partially collapsed' after explosion: authorities14 seconds ago
-
Pakistani embassy showcases its cultural heritage at Washington's Winternational Festival18 seconds ago
-
Trump in Paris as Notre Dame reopens five years after blaze10 minutes ago
-
Dominant England power 533 runs ahead of NZ after Atkinson hat-trick20 minutes ago
-
Martial law, protest, impeachment? S. Korea's week of turmoil20 minutes ago
-
Rough year for Norway's royals, rocked by 'biggest scandal'1 hour ago
-
Syria govt loses control of key city Daraa2 hours ago
-
Ecuador bus crash kills at least 16: rescue agency2 hours ago
-
Dominant England power 533 runs ahead of NZ after Atkinson hat-trick2 hours ago
-
Syria's Assad: the president who led a bloody crackdown3 hours ago
-
Iran, Iraq join Syria in warning rebel advance threatens whole region3 hours ago
-
Burkina Faso junta chief dissolves government3 hours ago