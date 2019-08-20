UrduPoint.com
Ghana Wants To Boost Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:42 PM

Ghana and Russia have close ties but the African nation wants to further intensify its cooperation with Moscow, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Ghana and Russia have close ties but the African nation wants to further intensify its cooperation with Moscow, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ayorkor Botchway met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"I have no doubts that this visit would further enhance the already strong ties that exist between our two countries. I am in Moscow on a three-day official visit and it is to explore mutual interest areas that would work towards deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation between our two countries. It is a demonstration of our commitment to further strengthening our relationship and also the bonds of friendship that have existed between our two countries for over six decades," Ayorkor Botchway said at a joint press conference.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia and Ghana had a rich history of bilateral relations and were actively developing bilateral political, economic, educational and humanitarian cooperation.

"We are glad for this opportunity to closely analyze the ways of further development of our cooperation in all spheres," Lavrov said about the visit of his Ghanaian counterpart.

Russia is actively developing its cooperation with African countries, which resulted in the decision to hold the first ever Russia-Africa summit in the Russian resort city of Sochi in late October.

