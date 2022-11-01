Ghana Wants to See Grain Exports Agreement Continue - Ambassador to UN

Ghana would like to see ships continue carrying grain safely via the Black Sea and Russia to rejoin the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative for November 2, Ghanaian Ambassador to the United Nations Harold Agyemag said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Ghana would like to see ships continue carrying grain safely via the Black Sea and Russia to rejoin the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative for November 2, Ghanaian Ambassador to the United Nations Harold Agyemag said on Tuesday.

"We want to see it (Black Sea Grain Initiative) continue. And we hope that the Russians will be able to come back to the negotiating table," Agyemag, who presides with the UN Security Council during the month of November, said.

The fact that ships are still moving carrying grain is a good sign for many developing countries who would otherwise not have the opportunity to obtain grain, Agyemag added.

Earlier on Tuesday, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said that the Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative for November 2.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain agreement after Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Sevastopol. The Defense Ministry said the preparabtions for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom specialists with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor in the Black Sea.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to ensure the safe exports of grain and fertilizer from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea after the world body sounded an alarm over a looming global food crisis.