Ghanaian Ambassador Says Door 'Always Open' For Putin, No Visit Scheduled Yet

Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Ghanaian Ambassador Says Door 'Always Open' for Putin, No Visit Scheduled Yet

Ghana would be happy to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin whenever he would like to visit, the African country's ambassador to Russia, Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Ghana would be happy to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin whenever he would like to visit, the African country's ambassador to Russia, Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware, told Sputnik.

"The door is always open for [president] Putin to visit us, he just has to say. We are ready to welcome him with open arms," the ambassador said when asked whether Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo had extended an invitation to the Russian leader during their meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in October.

Speaking about the summit, the diplomat described it as "very successful," noting that it had attracted many leaders and senior officials from both sides.

She added that the event was just "the beginning."

"I do not think it is about how many agreements ... were signed. Between October and March is a very short time. MoUs [memorandums of understanding] are not agreements, so these are going to take time to be done ... There are still initiatives going on to maintain the momentum of what happened in Sochi, but it is all looking positive between Russia and Ghana and Africa as a whole. It was a very successful summit," the ambassador stated.

Russian and African leaders held the first-ever Russia-Africa summit last fall. The participants agreed to make it a regular event and have foreign ministers' meetings in-between the summits.

