Ghana's Deputy Trade Minister Resigns After Breaching COVID-19 Self-Isolation Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Ghana's deputy minister for trade and industry has decided to step down over his visit to an electoral registration office when his period of COVID-19 self-isolation was not complete, and the president accepted his resignation, the latter's office said on Friday.

"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 3rd July, 2020, accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP, which takes immediate effect," the presidential office said.

The president urged all officials to bear in mind that "they are to provide leadership, at all times" and should comply with the rules designed to curb the coronavirus.

Akufo-Addo at the same noted that Ahenkorah "acted honourably" when decided to step down and wished the-ex deputy minister well, according to the office.

More Stories From World

