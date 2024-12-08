Ghana's Ex-president Mahama Returns With Election Win
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Ghana's former president John Drahami Mahama won a historic comeback election victory on Sunday after the ruling party accepted defeat with voters appearing to punish them for the government's handling of an economic crisis.
Following Saturday's election, New Patriotic Party candidate Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday conceded Ghanaians wanted change after he failed to shake off widespread frustration over high costs of living.
His defeat ended eight years in power for the NPP under President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose last term was marked by the west African state's worst economic turmoil in years, high inflation and a debt default.
For opposition National Democratic Congress party's Mahama, president from 2012-2017, it was his third attempt to reclaim the top post after falling short in 2016 and 2020 elections.
"Former president Mahama has won the presidential election decisively," Bawumia told a press conference.
Mahama's NDC also won the parliament elections, Bawumia said, referring to the NPP's own internal collation of election results.
"The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility," he said.
The speedy concession came as official vote tallies were still arriving. Electoral authorities have yet to announce the results for the presidential and parliament ballots.
Blaring horns and whistles and waving the party's green, white and red flags, Mahama supporters took the streets to celebrate outside the party campaign office in the capital Accra.
"They said he can't come back, and he has come. The nation builder is back to build our Ghana for us," said trader and Mahama supporter Leyla Alhassan enjoying the celebrations.
Mahama has yet to speak publicly. But on his X account, Mahama confirmed he received Bawumia's congratulatory call over his "emphatic victory".
The US embassy in Accra also applauded a "successful election that reflects the will of the Ghanaian people.
"
"The United States looks forward to continuing our strong partnerships under" Mahama, it said on X.
- Economy dominated -
Ghana's economic woes dominated the election, after the continent's top gold producer and world's second cacao exporter went through a crisis of default and Currency devaluation, ending with a $3 billion IMF bailout.
Earlier, NDC spokesman Sammy Gyamfi told reporters the party's internal review of results showed Mahama won 56.3 percent of the vote against 41.3 percent for Bawumia.
Political parties had agents at polling stations to observe and tally the initial vote counts before the ballots were sent for official collation by the election commission.
The commission had said official results were likely due by Tuesday.
With a history of democratic stability, Ghana's two main parties, the NPP and NDC, have alternated in power equally since the return to multi-party politics in 1992.
Under the slogan "Break the 8" -- a reference to two terms in power -- Bawumia had sought to lead the NPP to an unprecedented third term. But he struggled to break away from criticism of Akufo-Addo's economic record.
Though inflation slowed from more than 50 percent to around 23 percent, and other macro-economic indicators are stabilising, economic struggles were still a clear election issue for many.
That frustration opened the way for a comeback from Mahama, who came to the presidency in 2012 when he was serving as vice president and then President John Atta Mills died in office.
During campaigning this year, the former president also faced criticism from those who remember his government's own financial problems especially the massive power cuts that marked his time in office.
bur/pma/giv/ju
X
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results57 seconds ago
-
Sri Lanka battle hard to stay in second Test against South Africa1 minute ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 minute ago
-
Syria Islamist rebels say chief arrives in Damascus1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results11 minutes ago
-
'I can finally go home': Syrians in Egypt rejoice at fall of Assad11 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership result30 minutes ago
-
Syria's new leaders must ensure 'atrocities' not repeated: UN investigators31 minutes ago
-
Damascus embassy of Assad ally Iran vandalised31 minutes ago
-
Israel PM says ordered military to 'seize' Syria buffer zone31 minutes ago
-
Norris wins in Abu Dhabi, McLaren seal constructors' title31 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results31 minutes ago