UrduPoint.com

Ghana's Inflation Hits Record High Amid Surging Commodity Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Ghana's inflation hits record high amid surging commodity prices

Rising commodity prices pushed Ghana's inflation rate to more than a 12-year record high in March, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service Wednesday

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:Rising commodity prices pushed Ghana's inflation rate to more than a 12-year record high in March, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service Wednesday.

Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told the media that the inflation rate for March increased 3.7 percentage points to 19.4 percent from 15.7 percent in February.

The March inflation rate of 19.4 percent is the highest since August 2009, when Ghana recorded an inflation rate of 19.

7 percent.

Annim attributed the rising inflation to the surging food and petroleum prices, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Food inflation rate surged to 22.4 percent year on year in March from 17.4 percent in February, and non-food inflation also recorded a 17 percent year-over-year growth in March from 14.5 percent a month earlier," said Annim. "The contribution of food and non-alcoholic beverages to overall inflation increased by 2.0 percentage points from 49.4 percent in February to 51.4 percent in March."

Related Topics

Ghana February March August Media From

Recent Stories

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

7 minutes ago
 Student killed by bus in sialkot

Student killed by bus in sialkot

30 seconds ago
 Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top p ..

Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top priority, says Mehdi

31 seconds ago
 Balochistan CS directs provision of essential item ..

Balochistan CS directs provision of essential items to avoid shortage

33 seconds ago
 African countries report 2,898 new COVID-19 cases

African countries report 2,898 new COVID-19 cases

35 seconds ago
 Engr Imran posted Chief Engineer North Local Counc ..

Engr Imran posted Chief Engineer North Local Council Board

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.