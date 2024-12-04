Open Menu

Ghana's Mahama Makes Presidential Bid For Redemption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Former president John Mahama, Ghana's main opposition leader, makes a third run for the presidency in Saturday's election, hoping to reclaim power as the ruling party faces public discontent over the economy.

Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, faces Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who represents the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Both candidates hail from northern Ghana, intensifying the political significance of the region in what could be one of Ghana's most competitive elections in recent years.

Mahama, 66, who served as president from 2012 to 2017, has promised to push for economic recovery, a lean and efficient government and anti-corruption reforms.

"Ghanaians are feeling the pinch from a tough economic situation and Mahama's campaign strategy appears focused on reminding them of his experience and pledging to do things differently," said Kwame Asah-Asante, political analyst at the University of Ghana.

"The question is whether voters are willing to give him a second chance."

