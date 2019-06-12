(@imziishan)

Ghanaian security services have rescued two Canadian nationals who were abducted by unidentified gunmen in the African country's second largest city, Kumasi, earlier this month, the Information Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

The two women, aged 19 and 20, were abducted on June 4 in the Ahodwo district, police said.

Both girls are volunteers with Youth Challenge International, a Ghana-based NGO.�

"National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June, 2019 completed an operation which successfully rescued the two (2) Canadian women recently abducted in the Ashanti Region," the statement, published on the ministry's official Facebook page, read.

Details of the rescue operation will be made available later on Wednesday, the ministry said.