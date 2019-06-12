UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghana's Police Rescue 2 Canadian Women Kidnapped In Ashanti Region - Information Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:56 PM

Ghana's Police Rescue 2 Canadian Women Kidnapped in Ashanti Region - Information Ministry

Ghanaian security services have rescued two Canadian nationals who were abducted by unidentified gunmen in the African country's second largest city, Kumasi, earlier this month, the Information Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Ghanaian security services have rescued two Canadian nationals who were abducted by unidentified gunmen in the African country's second largest city, Kumasi, earlier this month, the Information Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two women, aged 19 and 20, were abducted on June 4 in the Ahodwo district, police said.

Both girls are volunteers with Youth Challenge International, a Ghana-based NGO.�

"National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June, 2019 completed an operation which successfully rescued the two (2) Canadian women recently abducted in the Ashanti Region," the statement, published on the ministry's official Facebook page, read.

Details of the rescue operation will be made available later on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Police Facebook Kumasi June Women 2019

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

48 seconds ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

50 seconds ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

52 seconds ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

53 seconds ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

1 minute ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.