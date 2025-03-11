Open Menu

Ghana's President Concludes Tour Of Alliance Of Sahel States Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Ghana's president concludes tour of Alliance of Sahel States countries

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Ghana’s president paid a working visit to Burkina Faso on Monday, concluding a tour of Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries.

John Mahama’s visit to Burkina Faso came after he visited Mali and Niger over the weekend.

Mahama discussed bilateral relations, economic growth and regional security concerns in the Sahel region with his counterparts, according to official statements.

During his visit to Mali, President Mahama highlighted that despite the AES countries leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the “brotherly love” between their people should continue.

He called for ongoing dialogue and reconciliation between the AES states and ECOWAS.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

10 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

11 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

12 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

12 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

12 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

12 hours ago

More Stories From World