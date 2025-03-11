Ghana's President Concludes Tour Of Alliance Of Sahel States Countries
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Ghana’s president paid a working visit to Burkina Faso on Monday, concluding a tour of Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries.
John Mahama’s visit to Burkina Faso came after he visited Mali and Niger over the weekend.
Mahama discussed bilateral relations, economic growth and regional security concerns in the Sahel region with his counterparts, according to official statements.
During his visit to Mali, President Mahama highlighted that despite the AES countries leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the “brotherly love” between their people should continue.
He called for ongoing dialogue and reconciliation between the AES states and ECOWAS.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
More Stories From World
-
Ghana's president concludes tour of Alliance of Sahel States countries6 minutes ago
-
Taliban authorities complicit in escalating TTP's cross-border attacks, Pakistan tells UNSC56 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka, Gauff, Keys advance at Indian Wells2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz powers into Indian Wells last 16, Sabalenka, Gauff, Keys advance2 hours ago
-
North Korea taekwondo supremo that Austria can't kick2 hours ago
-
China promotes sports as means to enhance youth health, resilience2 hours ago
-
Ex-Philippine president Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity2 hours ago
-
Yankees ace Cole to have season-ending elbow surgery: club2 hours ago
-
Greenland votes under shadow of Trump2 hours ago
-
Five things to know about Greenland2 hours ago
-
Search ends for missing crew member after North Sea collision2 hours ago