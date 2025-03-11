ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Ghana’s president paid a working visit to Burkina Faso on Monday, concluding a tour of Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries.

John Mahama’s visit to Burkina Faso came after he visited Mali and Niger over the weekend.

Mahama discussed bilateral relations, economic growth and regional security concerns in the Sahel region with his counterparts, according to official statements.

During his visit to Mali, President Mahama highlighted that despite the AES countries leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the “brotherly love” between their people should continue.

He called for ongoing dialogue and reconciliation between the AES states and ECOWAS.