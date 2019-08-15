UrduPoint.com
Ghana's President To Lead National Delegation At Russia-Africa Summit In Sochi -Ambassador

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, will head his country's delegation at the Russia-Africa summit in October in Sochi, Ghana's Ambassador to Russia, Akyaa Opoku Ware, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This is a very important event for us. The president will represent Ghana at the summit in Sochi. I will join the delegation and also participate in the summit," the ambassador said.

The ambassador of Ghana is currently participating in the "International Business Days in the Ryazan Region" forum, which is also part of the second International Forum of Ancient Cities, scheduled for August 16-17.

Delegations from 55 cities of 35 countries are taking part in the business event.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24 and be chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt. Some 40 heads of African states are expected to be in attendance.

