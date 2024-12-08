Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party candidate, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, said on Sunday he conceded defeat in the weekend presidential election, after calling his opponent John Mahama to congratulate him.

"The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility," he said in a press conference.

On his X account, Mahama confirmed he had received Bawumia's congratulatory call.

The vice president said Mahama won the presidency "decisively" as well as the opposition NDC party winning the country's parliament election, according the ruling NPP party's internal tally of votes.

Bawumia struggled to distance himself from criticism over the government's handling of Ghana's economic crisis and high costs of living, which became the dominant election issue.