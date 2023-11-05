ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as its presidential candidate for the country's 2024 election.

The Ghanaian Electoral Commission on Saturday officially announced the election results, revealing that Bawumia secured 61.

47 percent of the total valid votes cast.

Bawumia's victory paves the way for him to succeed Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the NPP in the general election scheduled for Dec. 7, 2024. This decision sets the stage for the contest, as Bawumia will go head-to-head with the opposition National Democratic Congress's candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama.