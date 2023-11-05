Open Menu

Ghana's Ruling Party Selects Mahamudu Bawumia As 2024 Presidential Candidate

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ghana's ruling party selects Mahamudu Bawumia as 2024 presidential candidate

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as its presidential candidate for the country's 2024 election.

The Ghanaian Electoral Commission on Saturday officially announced the election results, revealing that Bawumia secured 61.

47 percent of the total valid votes cast.

Bawumia's victory paves the way for him to succeed Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the NPP in the general election scheduled for Dec. 7, 2024. This decision sets the stage for the contest, as Bawumia will go head-to-head with the opposition National Democratic Congress's candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama.

Related Topics

Election Ghana Congress Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

6 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

13 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

16 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

16 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

16 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

16 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

16 hours ago

More Stories From World