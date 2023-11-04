Open Menu

Ghana's Ruling Party Votes To Elect Candidate For 2024 Ballot

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Ghana's ruling party votes to elect candidate for 2024 ballot

Ghana's ruling party voted on Saturday in primaries to elect its candidate for next year's presidential ballot, with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia widely favoured to win

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Ghana's ruling party voted on Saturday in primaries to elect its candidate for next year's presidential ballot, with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia widely favoured to win.

The West African country is undergoing its worst economic trouble in years, and the crisis is set to dominate the election campaign ahead of the December 2024 ballot to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Bawumia, a former deputy central bank governor, is touted by pollsters to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidacy and face opposition National Democratic Congress candidate, ex-president John Dramani Mahama.

"I will give the NPP its best chance to win, Bawumia told reporters on Thursday.

I am committed to the unity of the NPP, and I as the party's flagbearer will bring everybody on board."

"I believe I'm more popular with the grassroots than with the establishment."

His main opponent, Kennedy Agyapong, was also confident of victory on Saturday, looking to tap into his own grassroots party backing.

"We're expecting at least 70 percent of the votes," his spokesman said. "We are not basing our confidence on any opinion polls. We are with the grassroots."

Primary results are expected around 1600 GMT on Saturday.

Related Topics

Election Governor Bank Ghana December Congress Best Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to fi ..

Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors

40 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

50 minutes ago
 Shuffle in bureaucracy after permission from ECP

Shuffle in bureaucracy after permission from ECP

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Vietnam vows to increase trade with ..

Ambassador of Vietnam vows to increase trade with Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 To have and have not: Who's who on World Cup rich ..

To have and have not: Who's who on World Cup rich list

3 minutes ago
 Fierce fighting in Gaza after Israel rebuffs US pa ..

Fierce fighting in Gaza after Israel rebuffs US pause call

3 minutes ago
MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emir ..

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emirati professionals to raise awa ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahme ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

3 hours ago

More Stories From World