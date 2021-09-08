UrduPoint.com

Ghani Apologizes To Afghan People That He 'Could Not Make It End Differently'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Afghanistan, apologized to the Afghan people for failure to "make it end differently."

"It is with deep and profound regret that my own chapter ended in similar tragedy to my predecessors without ensuring stability and prosperity.

I apologize to the Afghan people that I could not make it end differently," Ghani said in a statement.

He added that his commitment to the Afghan people had never wavered and would guide him to the end of his life.

