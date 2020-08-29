UrduPoint.com
Ghani Approves Several Afghan High Council For National Reconciliation Members By Decree

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:16 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday signed a decree announcing the list of several members of the High Council for National Reconciliation

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday signed a decree announcing the list of several members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

The president also requested religious scholars, the private sector, the parliament, provincial councils and media to nominate their representatives for membership of the council.

In May, Ghani and his longtime rival, Abdullah Abdullah, inked the long-anticipated power-sharing deal, under which Abdullah received the role of the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, while members of his team were promised posts in the cabinet.

The deal, which was signed to ensure political consensus in Afghanistan, envisages that the president authorizes members of the High Council by issuing a decree.

