Ghani Asks UNSC to Stress Sanctions Key Tool for Success in Talks With Taliban

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday urged the UN Security Council to emphasize the implementation of sanctions as a critical instrument for the success of negotiations with the Taliban.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council convened a high-level Arria-formula meeting to discuss how it can support the peace process in Afghanistan.

"I would request the Council to stress the effective and thorough implementation of sanctions regime as a key instrument for the success of the negotiations with Taliban," Ghani said. "The Taliban has yet to fulfill the conditions."

Ghani said sanctions can only be effective if implemented by all and any changes should only be considered after tangible progress in the peace process, which has not been seen yet.

Ghani also called on the UN Security Council to reiterate its call for a ceasefire, which could help mitigate the humanitarian impact of the coronavirus pandemic and provide aid to people in conflict zones ahead of the second wave of the virus.

In addition, Ghani said the UN Security Council should work on a broader approach to counter terrorism and address the systematic growth of narcotics feeding terrorist networks.

The Afghan government has been engaged in peace talks with the Taliban movement since September but concrete agreements are yet to be reached as violence continues.