Ghani Condemns Terrorist Attack On Girls' School In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Ghani Condemns Terrorist Attack on Girls' School in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday called a bombing of a girls' school in the country's capital Kabul an act of terrorism and a crime against humanity, the deputy interior minister said.

"President Ghani condemns the Kabul terrorist attack with the strongest words, termed a despicable and crime against humanity," Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

Ghani called on the Taliban to stop killing innocent Afghans. A spokesman for the militants denied they were involved in the Saturday bombing, which killed 63 people and wounded more than 150 others.

The president declared Tuesday the national day of mourning, Tolo news broadcaster reported earlier in the day.

More Stories From World

