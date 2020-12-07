Ghani Discusses Recent Developments in Peace Process With Norwegian Ambassador

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed recent developments in the peace process between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban with the Norwegian ambassador on Monday.

On December 2, the Afghan government and representatives of the Taliban reached the first agreement in 19 years of war. The agreement does not address any specifics other than an arrangement to continue peace talks, but it was assessed by both sides as a breakthrough.

"A pleasure to meet Mr. Ole Andreas Lindeman, the Ambassador of Norway to Afghanistan, today.

We discussed the recent developments in the peace process and the way forward," Ashraf Ghani said.

The first direct talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban started in the Qatari capital Doha in September. They are designed to end the nearly 40-year-old Afghan conflict. The talks initiated by the United States have received support from Russia and other world and regional powers that consider the Afghan crisis one of the main threats to security at their borders.