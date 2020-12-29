Ghani Extends Condolences Over Death of Afghan Ambassador to Qatar

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday extended condolences over an unexpected and untimely death of Afghan Ambassador to Qatar Abdul Hakim Dalili.

"I am saddened to hear that the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Qatar Abdul Hakim Dalili, has passed away. Mr. Dalili represented the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Qatar as a true sympathizer and servant of the country and the people. I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and wish them a heavenly paradise in the presence of God Almighty," Ghani said as quoted by the presidential palace.

Earlier in the day, media reported, citing embassy employees in Doha that the ambassador Dalili passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday morning after being hospitalized on Monday.

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar also extended condolences on the death of the Afghan ambassador noting that Dalili played an active role in improving relations between Afghanistan and Qatar and in promoting the intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha.

Dalili was appointed ambassador of Afghanistan to Qatar in February of 2019.