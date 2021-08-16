UrduPoint.com

Ghani Fled Kabul With Cars Filled With Cash - Russian Embassy

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who stepped down to prevent further violence in his country, was fleeing Kabul escorted with cars filled with cash, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Monday, adding that some cash was left in the airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who stepped down to prevent further violence in his country, was fleeing Kabul escorted with cars filled with cash, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Monday, adding that some cash was left in the airport.

"As for the collapse of the regime, it is most eloquently characterized by the way Ghani fled from Afghanistan: four cars were full of money, they tried to put part of the money into a helicopter, but everything did not fit. And some of the money was left on the runway," the spokesman of the Russian diplomatic mission, Nikita Ishenko, said.

