WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) An article written by exiled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the Los Angeles Times in 1989 resurfaced following the loss of Kabul to advancing Taliban (banned in Russia) forces over the weekend.

"The Soviets have left Afghanistan, making the collapse of the besieged puppet regime in Kabul just a matter of time," Ghani wrote in the article over three decades ago, ironically foreshadowing that which happened to his own administration in recent days following the US withdrawal.

Ghani's article also echoed anti-US sentiment among the Afghan people that seemingly lasted up to this day.

He said that the Afghan people have "no desire that the United States micromanage their politics," and that they wish the US would stop "writing the script for the future" of Afghanistan.

Ghani fled the country on Sunday after the Taliban seized Kabul, although State Department Spokesperson Ned price said that there has yet to be a formal transfer of power.

A source close to Afghan authorities told Sputnik on Monday that the exiled president is currently in Oman.