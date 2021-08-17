UrduPoint.com

Ghani Foreshadowed His Administration's Fate In 1989 Article On Soviet Afghan Exit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:00 AM

Ghani Foreshadowed His Administration's Fate in 1989 Article on Soviet Afghan Exit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) An article written by exiled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the Los Angeles Times in 1989 resurfaced following the loss of Kabul to advancing Taliban (banned in Russia) forces over the weekend.

"The Soviets have left Afghanistan, making the collapse of the besieged puppet regime in Kabul just a matter of time," Ghani wrote in the article over three decades ago, ironically foreshadowing that which happened to his own administration in recent days following the US withdrawal.

Ghani's article also echoed anti-US sentiment among the Afghan people that seemingly lasted up to this day.

He said that the Afghan people have "no desire that the United States micromanage their politics," and that they wish the US would stop "writing the script for the future" of Afghanistan.

Ghani fled the country on Sunday after the Taliban seized Kabul, although State Department Spokesperson Ned price said that there has yet to be a formal transfer of power.

A source close to Afghan authorities told Sputnik on Monday that the exiled president is currently in Oman.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Oman Los Angeles Price United States Sunday Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

4 hours ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

5 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

5 hours ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

5 hours ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

5 hours ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.