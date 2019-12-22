Ghani Leads in Afghan Presidential Vote With Over 50% - Preliminary Results

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leads in the presidential elections in Afghanistan, gaining 50.64 percent of the vote, preliminary results announced by the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan on Sunday showed.

Country's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah comes second with 39.52 percent, while Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the former prime minister and the leader of the Hezb-e Islami political party, got 3.85 percent of the vote, according to the preliminary results.

Abdullah wrote on Facebook later in the day that he did not agree with the preliminary results and called the election "rigged.

"

The presidential election was held on September 28, but the results have been postponed by two months amid auditing, with supporters of key candidate Abdullah blocking the commission's attempts to recount votes in seven provinces.

To win the election, a candidate need to get more than 50 percent of the vote. Final results of the election will be announced after candidates' complaints are fully reviewed.