Ghani Meets With New Commander of US, NATO Forces in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a meeting with the United States delegation led by Gen. Frank McKenzie, the new commander of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan who was appointed in early July, Ghani's office said on Monday.

"President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has met today with the US delegation led by commanding General Frank McKenzie [holding discussions] on the new chapter [of relations between the countries] and the US cooperation with the Afghan security and defense forces, including the air forces.

..," the statement on Twitter said.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban (banned in Russia) as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year. In early July, the Pentagon said that the US has withdrawn over 90% of the US military personnel and equipment from Afghanistan.