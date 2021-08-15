UrduPoint.com

Ghani On His Way To Tajikistan, Will Travel To Third Country - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew from Kabul to Tajikistan, from where he will proceed to a third country, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"President Ghani ... flew from Kabul to Tajikistan, and then go to a third country," the source said.

The national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib also left the capital along with the president.

Meanwhile, a source in the Tajik intelligence service told Sputnik that Dushanbe possessed no information on Ghani's flight to Tajikistan.

"We have no information that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to Tajikistan," the source said.

