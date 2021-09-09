UrduPoint.com

Ghani Pledges To Tell Details Of His Departure From Afghanistan Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:01 AM

Ghani Pledges to Tell Details of His Departure From Afghanistan Soon

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement on Wednesday that he will soon lay out in detail the circumstances of his departure from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement on Wednesday that he will soon lay out in detail the circumstances of his departure from Afghanistan.

"Now is not the moment for a long assessment of the events leading up to my departure - I will address them in detail in the near future," Ghani said in a statement published on Twitter.

In August, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder.

